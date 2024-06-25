Universal Studios, CityWalk reveal explosive Fourth of July festivities

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed its plans to celebrate the Fourth of July, including a special fireworks display, entertainment and live music.

The theme park made the announcement Tuesday that there will be Independence Day events at both Universal Studios and CityWalk next Thursday.

Here's what you need to know:

Universal Studios Fourth of July events

The Fourth of July fun is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage.

At the Music Plaza Stage, guests can vibe to a live DJ and meet their favorite characters. Stilt walkers decked out in patriotic attire will roam the park, too.

The fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m. over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon.

Access to these holiday happenings is included with park admission.

CityWalk Fourth of July events

CityWalk is hosting a Fourth of July bash of its own.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

A live DJ and other live bands will take over the Plaza and Waterfront stages. Stilt walkers in red, white and blue will also roam the area.

Free self-parking is available starting at 6 p.m.

There is no fee to enter CityWalk.

