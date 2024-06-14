Universal Orlando's new DreamWorks Land officially opens

DreamWorks Land, the highly anticipated new land at Universal Orlando Resort, is finally open!

Guests who visit the new land will enter the world of popular DreamWorks characters Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls.

Attractions at the new land include the family-friendly Trolls Trollercoaster, character meet-and-greets with Shrek, Fiona and Donkey at his swamp, and kung fu training with Po.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Universal Orlando

"As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse," Universal Orlando Resort said in a press release. "Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters."

