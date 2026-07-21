Universal: Multi-night Halloween Horror Nights tickets now on sale

The Brief Multi-night tickets for Halloween Horror Nights, including Frequent Fear, are now on sale. In a change from previous years, Universal is not offering Express as an option with the multi-night tickets. Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1 at Universal Studios Florida.



Universal Orlando is now selling multi-night tickets for the 2026 edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

The after-hours event runs select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1 at Universal Studios Florida.

Four different multi-night pass options are available, including Ultimate Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear. Each pass includes different access to the event.

What are the multi-night pass options?

Rush of Fear - This pass is valid for the first 18 nights of the event. It costs $229.99.

Frequent Fear - This pass includes access to the event Sundays through Thursdays, plus opening weekend. It costs $274.99.

Frequent Fear Plus - This pass includes access to the event Sundays through Fridays, plus the first and last Saturday. It costs $324.99.

Ultimate Frequent Fear - This pass includes access to every night of the event, plus parking after 5 p.m. It costs $449.99.

In a change from previous years, Universal is not offering Express as an option with the multi-night ticket this year.

Tickets can be purchased on the Universal Orlando website and mobile app.

Other ticket options

Single-night tickets have already been on sale. Prices range between $88.99 and $131, depending on the date.

Universal is also still selling tickets for its Premium Scream Night, a limited-capacity event night that includes access to the haunted houses, select food and non-alcoholic drinks and parking. Tickets cost $415.

This year, there are two Premium Scream Nights: Aug. 27 and Oct. 19.

HHN 35 haunted house lineup

Universal has 10 haunted houses planned for this year's event. So far, eight houses have been announced, including "Hellraiser," "Stranger Things 5" and "Sinners."

Original concept houses on tap this year include Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular, Madlands: Caged Cannibals, Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction.

The event will also have five scare zones, a new lagoon show based on Netflix's "Stranger Things," and a new "Nightmare Fuel" stage show.