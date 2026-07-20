HOA vice president arrested after alleged van-ramming incident

The Brief The Vice President of an HOA in Leesburg was arrested for 5 counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Gerald Tucker chased down a solicitor and then rammed his company’s van with five people inside. The Plantation and Leesburg HOA President says Tucker is still on the HOA and will remain a member of the Board.



A vice president of a Lake County homeowners association has been arrested after authorities say he chased a window company employee through a neighborhood and rammed the workers' van during a confrontation over alleged door-to-door soliciting.

According to the authorities, the incident happened at The Plantation at Leesburg, a 55-and-older community, where a window installation company was working at a home.

The backstory:

A report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office explains the window installation company was working at a home inside the subdivision and sent one worker out to go door-to-door, offering estimates.

The report explains when he got to the HOA Vice President’s door, things went south.

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The VP, Gerald Tucker told investigators he threatened to call law enforcement because the neighborhood doesn’t allow solicitors.

So the canvasser tried to politely leave, and head back to meet up with the rest of his team.

That’s when he says Tucker went after him.

Investigators say the man ran down the road with Tucker in his truck, hot on his heels.

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The canvasser’s team picked him up in their van, but then Tucker allegedly blocked them from leaving…then rammed their car.

One worker says he felt the van crumble against his arm, injuring it.

Records show Tucker got out of jail this weekend on a $10,000 bond.

HOA responds

What they're saying:

The HOA President told FOX 35 News that they are aware of the situation and are handling it with law enforcement and their attorneys.

He added, "We have confidence in our fellow board member, Jerry Tucker. It is important to consider the full context of the incident, including Jerry's attempt to respond to the presence of unauthorized solicitors on private HOA property, and Jerry's objective of protecting the community's interest. While the situation ultimately resulted in an outcome that was both unfortunate and unintended, it should not overshadow Jerry's commitment to serving the community."