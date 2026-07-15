Universal adds 'Stranger Things' show to Halloween Horror Nights lineup

The Brief Universal Orlando has announced a new lagoon show for this year's Halloween Horror Nights event. The new show, called "Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins," will be based on the Netflix series and feature moments from the show, lighting and music. Halloween Horror Nights will place at Universal Studios Florida from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



The new lagoon show for this year's Halloween Horror Nights will be based on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," Universal Orlando announced Wednesday.

"Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins" will feature moments from all five seasons of the series.

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What we know about the "Stranger Things" lagoon show

The new show will take place at the Universal Studios Florida lagoon during Halloween Horror Nights.

"Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins" will include scenes from the series projected on water screens. The moments will be accompanied by lighting effects and sound from the series' original score.

"What makes our lagoon spectacular so special is the ability to bring stories to life on an epic scale, allowing fans to celebrate the music, characters, and emotions that have connected them over the years," said Jason Horne, assistant director of entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando, in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

Stranger Things haunted house

Universal previously announced that this year's Halloween Horror Nights event will feature a haunted house based on the "Stranger Things."

The house will feature scenes from the final season of the series, taking visitors through places like the Wheeler house, Hawkins National Laboratory, the Upside Down and more.

Visitors will also encounter Demogorgons and other sinister creatures as they make their way through the house.

Artwork for the 'Stranger Things' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

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Halloween Horror Nights lineup

HHN will feature 10 haunted houses this year.

The IP houses joining "Stranger Things" include "Sinners" and "Hellraiser."

The lineup will also feature several original concept houses, including Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular, Madlands: Caged Cannibals, Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction.

There will also be scare zones and a new "Nightmare Fuel" stage show with a vampire noir theme.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

The popular after-hours event will mark its 35th anniversary this year.

Single-night tickets, Premium Scream Night tickets, Express Passes and other event add-ons are now on sale.