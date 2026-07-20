Florida's Panhandle counties prepare flood-prone areas as Tropical Storm Bertha threat grows

The Brief Tropical Depression Two is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha as it tracks northwestward along the northern Gulf Coast towards Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center warns that heavy tropical rain bands could trigger severe flash flooding and storm surge from the Florida Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana through Friday. In response, local Panhandle emergency crews in Escambia County and Panama City Beach have cleared storm drains, increased Public Works staffing, and opened eight self-serve sandbag stations for residents.



As Tropical Depression Two—expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha—continues to churn off the Gulf Coast of Florida, counties across the Panhandle are ramping up preparations for heavy rain, high winds, and coastal flooding.

As of 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression Two is "drifting erratically northwestward" near three mph and is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday afternoon or evening.

What areas will the storm affect?

According to the NHC, areas in the "cone of uncertainty" – the probable track of the center of a tropical cyclone – stretches across the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to southeastern Louisiana.

The center of the storm is currently positioned about 110 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

"A slow northwestward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest or west," the NHC reported in its 1 p.m. advisory on July 20. "On the forecast track, the depression will move near or along the northern Gulf Coast during the next several days."

Hazards of the storm

Storm Surge: A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Louisiana, with forecasters warning that a life-threatening storm surge is possible in low-lying coastal areas.

Flash Flooding: Heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding through Friday along portions of the northern and central Gulf Coast.

Winds: Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Storm preparedness: Sandbag locations, drains, increased staffing

Florida counties on the Panhandle are monitoring the storm and preparing residents in flood-prone areas.

Increased staffing

Escambia County – located on the Florida-Alabama border – has increased its Public Works staffing ahead of the storm to work on standby in flood-prone areas, the county reported.

Storm drains cleared

Escambia County crews worked over the weekend to check all county storm drains in low-lying flood-prone areas to make sure the drains were cleared, the county said.

Panama City Beach also asked residents to help with cleaning debris and leaves from storm drains. Any clogged storm drains can be reported to the city.

Free sand locations

Escambia County is offering free sand to residents, which is available for pickup at eight locations. The sand is first-come, first-served, and residents must bring their own bags and shovels.

Baars Field Athletic Park - 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park - 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park - 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center - 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department - 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School - 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park - 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

What you can do:

Escambia County residents are encouraged to view public updates at MyEscambia.com and on the Escambia County Emergency Management Facebook.