Florida family narrowly escapes lightning strike: 'I just started running'

The Brief A lightning strike hit just across the street as a Kissimmee mother unloaded her children from the car. The strike briefly ignited a fire and damaged a neighbor's gutter, but no one was hurt. The mother said the close call gave her "a new respect" for thunderstorms and lightning.



A Kissimmee woman said she and her children narrowly escaped injury after a lightning strike hit a neighbor's yard while she was unloading her vehicle during a storm.

Ring camera footage captured the moment.

‘Run for your life’

What they're saying:

The lightning struck across the street as Jessika Gonzalez was helping her children out of the car.

"The loudest thunder I've ever heard," Gonzalez said. "I didn't want to look that way because I was so scared."

Gonzalez said she felt the force of the strike even though it hit across the street.

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"Felt like someone shocked me, pretty much. And it felt like some sparks and the heat from that fire," she said.

She immediately rushed her family to safety.

"I just started running. I'm like, 'Run for your life,'" Gonzalez said.

The lightning strike ignited a brief fire in the neighbor's yard and cracked a gutter, but the flames quickly went out, and the home was not seriously damaged.

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"It lit on fire, and then it just like went away," Gonzalez said.

No injuries were reported.

Gonzalez said the experience changed the way she views severe weather.

"I have a new respect for thunderstorms, lightning," she said. "I don't want to be outside when it's raining, thundering, none of that."