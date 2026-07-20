Legoland Florida adds Pokemon, F1 activities to Lego Festival

The Brief Lego Festival has returned to Legoland Florida, offering interactive activities based on Pokémon, F1 and more. Interactive zones will include build activities, live entertainment and more. The festival, which is included with park admission, runs July 20 through Aug. 16.



Lego Festival has returned to Legoland Florida, and this summer, the limited-time event includes activities based on Pokémon and F1.

Running through Aug. 16, the event features five interactive zones, live entertainment and interactive building activities.

Pokémon and F1 are among the five play zones that visitors can explore during the festival. Other zones include Music Zone, where visitors can enjoy a Battle of the Bands show; Creative Zone, where visitors can bring wild creations to life; and the Chill Out Zone, where they can create their own Lego flower.

What is the Lego Pokémon play zone?

The Pokémon Play Zone is one of the new additions to this year's Lego Festival.

In this play area, visitors can train as a Pokémon trainer with a 15-minute interactive experience. They can also build their own Lego Poké ball and pose with Pikachu for a photo-op.

"Lego Pokémon brings an exciting new way for families to play together at this year's Lego Festival," Legoland Florida park president Brian Bacica said in a statement. "Whether you're a lifelong Pokémon fan or discovering it for the first time, families can build and share unforgettable moments together through hands-on experiences."

Pokemon Smart Play Sets will be available at Legoland Florida during Lego Festival. (Credit: Legoland Florida)

Visitors can also play with the new Lego Pokémon Smart play sets before they hit store shelves in August.

The Pokémon Play Zone will use a virtual queue for some activities. It can be accessed in the Legoland mobile app.

What is the F1 play zone?

This year's Thrill Zone is based on Formula 1.

Visitors can race against the clock at the Brick Stop Challenge, watch a live drum show called Pit Lane Hype, design their own F1 car and snap a photo with the Lego Pit crew.

Lego Festival 2026 at Legoland Florida will feature activities inspired by F1. (Credit: Legoland Florida)

Other Lego Festival offerings

The festival includes a park-wide activity, where visitors can receive a special gift if they complete the 3-Build Challenge and collect stamps.

Special treats also will be available to purchase during the festival, including Lyrical Lemonade, a frozen mango lemonade drink served at Legoland Coffee Co.

Lego Festival is included with park admission.