Epic Universe expansion: Universal Orlando exec gives updates on much anticipated park

It’s expansive, immersive, and very impressive. Theme Park experts said Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe was set to raise the bar for central Florida’s world-renowned theme parks.

"It's so exciting to see them using so many new technologies, and not just independently, but combining them so using all these different technologies together, it just sounds like it's going to be mind-blowing," said Annie Wilson, with @AnniesUniUpdate.

For the first time, one of Universal's senior leaders, Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Polk, personally detailed the five different areas of Epic Universe: The Celestial Park, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

"I'm so excited about the work we're doing because I think what it's going to mean to this entire section of our community is beyond what any of us can comprehend today," Polk said.

Speaking to the International Drive Area Chamber of Commerce, Polk said the new park had been a labor of love for the past seven years.

"We are putting everything we've learned to do well in one place, at one time."

Polk gave some examples of the work they'd been doing in each part of the park. For example, Bowser's Challenge in Super Nintendo World puts visitors almost literally in the game – using a special kind of tech.

A rendering of a bird's eye view of Epic Universe . [Credit: Universal Orlando]

"Bowser's challenge, which has an augmented reality system and also projection mapping effects, which is a very unique way to present the ride, you'll feel as if you're actually experiencing the video game that you experienced as kids," Polk said.

Epic Universe is set to open next year. Theme park experts said the park was set to have a major impact on central Florida.

"Universal is setting it up that you can go to Orlando for more than a week, two weeks, and experience all there is to offer between them," said Tharin White, with EYNTK.info, "Disney, Legoland, Seaworld, Busch Gardens, all of it in the central Florida area."