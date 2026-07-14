Port Canaveral expanding with new updated cruise terminal, largest parking garage in Brevard County

The Brief Port Canaveral is updating its cruise terminal, building a new parking garage to keep up with surging demand. The massive construction project is taking place in an active cruise terminal. The $175 million investment is bringing thousands of jobs to Brevard County.



Port Canaveral is getting a massive face-lift to keep up with the booming Central Florida cruise market, unveiling plans for a larger terminal and a towering new parking garage.

The Canaveral Port Authority is doubling the size of Cruise Terminal 5 and building a massive, 13-story parking garage next to Cruise Terminal 6.

What's New?:

The expansion comes as Port Canaveral continues to see record-breaking demand, with more than 80% of cruise guests driving to the port for their vacations.

The biggest twist with these upgrades? Crews are doing the heavy lifting while the port stays wide open for business.

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"It’s one of our oldest facilities, and it’s just not large enough to handle the larger vessels," said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral. "The biggest challenge we had with this project is that it’s still a live terminal."

Bill Crowe, VP of Engineering and Construction, noted that workers have to constantly clean up and put out temporary conditions before ships arrive to keep passengers moving safely. "This is the first time in Port Canaveral's history we've actively expanded an active terminal," Crowe said.

How much will this cost?

By the numbers:

Together, the two projects represent a $175 million investment led by Merritt Island-based Ivey’s Construction.

Cruise Terminal 5 Expansion: $78 million

Cruise Terminal 6 Parking Garage: $93 million

Construction is also a major job creator, accounting for more than 2,000 local jobs in Central Florida so far.

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What will upgrades bring?

The investments will dramatically change how passengers move through the port.

Cruise Terminal 5: Will jump from 90,000 to 170,000 square feet, allowing it to hold giant cruise ships carrying up to 5,600 passengers. It will feature a modernized entrance, refreshed interiors, and expanded areas for luggage, seating, and security screening. It is expected to wrap up in December 2026.

Cruise Terminal 6 East Garage: This 13-story structure will add 3,700 parking spaces to the port. It will feature eight extra-large elevators built for luggage, twin two-lane ramps to beat traffic, and a pedestrian bridge linking it directly to Cruise Terminal 5.