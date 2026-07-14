Florida cyclosporiasis cases up to 60: Here's where, when, latest updates

More than 30 states have reported confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal infection from a parasite that can sometimes lead to frequent, watery, and explosive diarrhea, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Since Jan. 1, 2026, there have been at least 60 cases of confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis in Florida, the majority of them reported in June, according to the Florida Department of Health's Reportable Diseases Frequency Report.

Cyclosporiasis in Florida: County-by-County

Local perspective:

Alachua: 1

Bay: 1

Brevard: 1

Broward: 5

Collier: 2

Columbia: 1

Duval: 1

Escambia: 1

Flagler: 1

Gadsden: 1

Highlands: 1

Hillsborough: 2

Lake: 2

Lee: 11

Miami-Dade: 9

Orange: 4

Osceola: 2

Palm Beach: 2

Pasco: 1

Pinellas: 1

Polk: 2

Seminole: 2

St. Johns: 2

Sumter: 2

Volusia: 2

Cyclosporiasis cases: Month by month breakdown

Timeline:

Here is a look at Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida reported in 2026 – and the month the cases were reported.

January: 4 cases

February: 2 cases

March: 1 case

April: 3 cases

May: 2 cases

June: 42 cases

July: 6 cases

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

It is usually not life-threatening, according to the CDC.

How do you get it? How does it spread?

It's typically spread by drinking water or food contaminated with poop, the CDC said. Previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to fresh fruits and/or vegetables, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7-14 days (or 1-2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected. Because of that, the CDC said person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The Florida Department of Health said reports of Cyclosporiasis usually increase in the summer, between May and September.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food, and follow guidelines to properly clean, prepare, and store foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables.

What caused the outbreaks?

So far, the CDC said several states are investigating "clusters" of Cyclosporiasis. However, no one has linked the most recent outbreaks to a specific food, supplier, or manufacturer.