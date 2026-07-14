Orlando to Tampa in 30 minutes? New electric 'air taxi' infrastructure unveiled at Kissimmee Gateway Airport

The Brief Officials say Central Florida is moving closer to launching electric air taxi service, with Orlando-to-Tampa flights projected to take about 30 minutes. Kissimmee Gateway Airport unveiled a fast-charging station and new air traffic management technology for electric aircraft. Leaders say the project could improve transportation while creating jobs and boosting the regional economy.



Getting around Central Florida could look a lot different in the near future.

Local leaders and aviation experts gathered at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport to showcase major progress toward bringing electric air taxis to our skies.

What's a ‘Beta Charge Cube?’

What we know:

Local leaders and aviation experts are laying the physical groundwork to support the next generation of regional air travel. Rather than just discussing the concept of advanced air mobility, crews have actively begun building out the physical infrastructure at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

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A newly installed "Beta Charge Cube" is officially leading the way. The technology allows crews to fast-charge a brand-new generation of electric aircraft currently undergoing real-world trials.

State leaders emphasize that early adoption of Advanced Air Mobility is not just a win for commuters, but a massive catalyst for local economic development, jobs, and incoming businesses.

Orlando to Tampa in 30 minutes

What they're saying:

Kissimmee Director of Aviation Shaun Germolus shared the possible timeline expectations for future commuters.

"We will go from the Orlando area to Tampa within 30 minutes," said Germolus. "They did two 80-mile circuits, came back, and we were able to charge that aircraft within 50 minutes. So, we’re testing."

Matt Franklin with Signature Aviation explained one of the benefits of the newly installed Beta Charge Cube.

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"What that allows us the ability to do is to fast charge a new upcoming generation of electric aircraft."

State Senator Kristin Arrington, D-Kissimmee, put the technological leap into historical perspective regarding local economic growth.

"Throughout history, communities that invested in transportation became communities that attracted jobs, businesses, and opportunity," said Arrington. "Railroad transformed cities, highways connected regions, and airports opened the world. Today, advanced air mobility represents another step in that revolution."