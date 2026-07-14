Sheriff: 2-year-old shot, killed by 4-year-old cousin after finding unlocked, unsecured gun in car

A 2-year-old boy from Georgia has died after he was mistakenly shot by his 4-year-old cousin, who found an unsecured gun within his reach inside a vehicle in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon said the family had just arrived in Florida for vacation and had parked in front of their rental home, moments before the shooting.

Family vacation to celebrate boy's third birthday

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office identified the boy who died as Brayden Tennyson, of Louisville, Georgia. The shooting happened the day before Tennyson's third birthday, the sheriff's office said.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak our family is experiencing. What was meant to be a joyful vacation to Orlando to celebrate sweet Brayden's 3rd birthday has turned into an unimaginable tragedy. Tomorrow should have been filled with birthday candles, laughter, hugs, and happy memories. Instead, those who love Brayden are left mourning the loss of a beautiful little boy whose life was taken far too soon," read part of a GoFundMe created to benefit the boy's family.

The sheriff's office also confirmed that the gun belonged to the boy's mother.

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at a vacation rental home on Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee, Florida, the sheriff's office said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the family had just arrived at the vacation rental and got out of the vehicle. The 2-year-old boy was left alone inside the vehicle. At some point, the boy's 4-year-old cousin got into the vehicle and found an "unsecured, unholstered" gun and pulled the trigger, which hit Brayden Tennyson.

Brayden was rushed to the hospital, where he died, officials said.

"It's not a video game. You can't hit reset and start over." — Sheriff Christopher Blackmon

What they're saying:

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said the gun the child found was not locked and not in its holster.

"It was literally laying out by itself. So, it's easy to grab, and he pulled the trigger and you can't recall that. It's not a video game. You can't hit reset and start over. Once you pull that trigger, that projectile is going somewhere. And this one hit a two-year-old and killed him."

You can get a free gun lock from Osceola County Sheriff's Office

In May, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office showcased – and gave away – a number of free gun locks. Though acknowledging the family is from out of town, Blackmon once again offered up free gun locks, saying they're so easy to put on.

More gun locks are available for free at the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. All you have to do is show up to their main precinct and ask the front desk for a free gun lock.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office address

2601 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34744