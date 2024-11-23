United Way gives out 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families

Volunteers handed out thousands of boxes of Thanksgiving goodies to central Florida families, Sunday.

"We got a box, we got pans, a gift card from Publix and we were able to some activities at the kids, she was able to color," said visitor Vishal Maharaj.

Earlier, volunteers packed the boxes with cans and boxes of non-perishable Thanksgiving staples, like stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and more.

At the giveaway site, at Orange County's Valencia College, families said they were grateful for the help at a difficult time. "It's amazing," said Samantha Morley, "it's so helpful and really does help people that need it, and just thankful.

Valencia College wasn't the only location doing this. United Way was also distributing food at other community college campuses in Seminole and Osceola Counties. In all, hundreds of volunteers passed out 5,000 boxes of food.

They also gave out coupons they could redeem at Publix to buy a main dish for their Thanksgiving meal - like turkey, ham, or anything else. "We have families living in hotels, they may not have a full oven, we have families who don't eat turkey - wouldn't even know how to cook the turkey, but a ham or pork roast is more in-line with their traditions," explained Lynnea Crawford, United Way VP Events & Experiences.

There were also local non-profit groups at the giveaway, offering their services to families in need. Volunteers said it felt great to help. "All year long you take from the community. We get one day to give back, and show thanks and appreciation for all that," said volunteer Ansy Pierre-Louis.

United Way said anyone who wanted to help could also donate their support to the giveaway by texting "TURKEY" to 85511.