Undetected tornado touches down in Florida's 'dead zone'

An undetected tornado touched down on the west side of Florida's Crystal River on Sunday, destroying several structures, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

There were no reported injuries. The sheriff's office said residents were not alerted of a tornado watch or a warning because the tornado was reportedly "too small" to register on the National Weather Service's radar.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said another likely issue is that the tornado was too far from any radar site to detect low level rotation needed to issue that warning.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the tornado was "almost like a waterspout". It formed over the Crystal River and then worked inland.

"So it just completely misses the rotation. You can see the rain, but it can't see the rotation. That's how that was missed," Garner said.

There are multiple radar sites around Florida, including in Tallahassee, Ruskin and Jacksonville, but this tornado appeared to occur in what is often referred to as a "dead zone" where there is no radar site to detect rotation.

NOAA report acknowledges ‘tornado dead zone’

That area encompasses about 700,000 people.

"So this is a problem. It would be very beneficial if we had a radar site, maybe, maybe in Donelson or maybe in Western Westernmost to Marion County. That would help a lot for sure," Garner said.