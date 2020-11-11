ULA delays launch of Atlas V rocket due to Tropical Storm Eta

article

Due to impending inclement weather from Tropical Storm Eta, United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on Wednesday that the launch of an Atlas V rocket is now being moved to Friday, November 13.

The launch was set to happen on Thursday, but ULA tweeted that liftoff will happen on Friday at 5:13 p.m from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

"Due to impending weather and escalation of Hurricane Eta, ULA is now targeting Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:13 p.m. EST (2213 UTC) for the launch of the NROL-101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office."

The Atlas V rocket will carry the NROL-101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. This will be 141st mission for United Launch Alliance and the 29th for the NRO. It is the 86th Atlas V launch.

Hurricane Eta was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Warnings and watches have been issued as Eta is forecast to make landfall on Florida's west coast as a strong tropical storm.

When the launch happens, you can watch it on FOX 35 News.