Ukrainian junior golfer now in Orlando

Last week, Mykhailo "Misha" Golod was trying to escape bombings in his home of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Today he's in Orlando, working on his golf game at David Leadbetter Golf Academy and attending school remotely.

The famous Golf instructor Leadbetter helped Golod and his mother get out of Ukraine and set the teenager up with housing assistance, Golf instruction and more here in Central Florida.

Golod's mother has returned to Ukraine to be with her husband and parents. Which has left Misha here with just a guardian for now.

Next school year Misha will enroll in a local high school.

He's one of the top-ranked junior golfers for his age in Europe, and hopes to go to college here in the U.S. and play college golf. Then maybe play on the PGA Tour.

Golod also wants to give back to junior golf in his home country of Ukraine once the war is over.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.