Truck hit pedestrians on Brooklyn sidewalk

Several people were reportedly hit by a U-Haul truck that ran up onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

It happened at the corner of Columbia St. and Hamilton Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The vehicle was reportedly being chased by the NYPD after refusing to stop. It crashed up onto the sidewalk and reportedly hit several people.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured.

The Associated Press reported that the driver was taken into custody. There was a large NYPD presence at the scene and several streets in the area were blocked off. People were being urged to avoid the area.

The NYPD was inspecting what the truck was carrying.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on Halloween in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck on a Manhattan bike and pedestrian path. He said he was inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State militant group.

He was convicted last month in federal court in Manhattan.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An out of control truck his several people on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.