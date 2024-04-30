UF pro-Palestine demonstrations resume day after 9 arrested

Even after the arrests, the protesters are not letting up. A march from an intersection just off campus back to the Plaza of the Americas – the area where the arrests happened – is just one of several planned demonstrations.

Although the group may have thinned out a bit with nine protesters being hauled off the Alachua County Jail, the UF Divestment Coalition still spent all day Monday on the lawn at the Plaza of the Americas.

State Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a Democrat who represents Gainesville and parts of Alachua and Marion Counties, says she has protested herself in the past in that area.

"For decades, it was one of the - we thought - safe spaces for students to express themselves," said Rep. Hayes Hinson. "Is no place safe now?"

RELATED: 9 protesters arrested at University of Florida during pro-Palestinian demonstrations

She says the protesters called her after the arrests. They argued that of the new rules UF handed down last week, the only thing they feel they violated was bringing chairs.

The new rules also prohibit "disruption" in general. Students FOX 35 asked about the protests said they did not find them to be disruptive.

FOX 35 News tried talking with the protesters on Tuesday. They declined to interview. When a reporter told the protesters the news station would like to learn more about their message and what action they’d like to see the school take, they blocked our cameras.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pro-Palestine demonstrations are held at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. [Credit: Harrison Hove]

UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando said in a statement, "The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children – they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences."

Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about UF’s protesters on Tuesday, too.

"You have a right to say what you want. You have a right to express your opinion. You don’t have a right to commandeer a lawn on a university campus," the governor said.

Columbia University updates: School begins suspending protesters after ultimatum to disband camp

UF confirmed that six of the nine arrested were students. Their arrests come with a trespass order blocking them from UF’s campus for three years. Most were charged with failure to obey an officer, resisting without violence, and wearing a mask that hides their identity on public property.

Kaan Agar, a sophomore psychology major at UF, disagrees with the decision to arrest protesters.

"It's disappointing. It's not totally shocking to me," said Agar. "UF doesn't have the best history in terms of, you know, protest."

Allan Frasher, 20, is the only one with a felony – his arrest report says he spit on a University Police Officer’s arm and was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

"I agree that person needs to be arrested, but everyone else sounds like they were protesting peacefully. And it saddens me that they're being silenced," said Rep. Hayes Hinson.

The protest group has also been asking for donations to pay the bail for the arrested protesters.