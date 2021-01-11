UCF students return with new safety guidelines, required testing

article

College students will head back to the University of Central Florida (UCF) on Monday with new safety guidelines in place.

Students will begin the spring semester on Monday and UCF requires students to get tested for COVID-19 before moving back onto campus. This should help prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, UCF is reducing seating capacity in classrooms, adding hand sanitizer stations throughout campus, and disinfectant foggers are used for cleaning.

"I just miss being able to work with classmates and have those in-person classes so I can actually focus," Cameron Wynne, a UCF student, told FOX 35. "It's definitely going to be smaller sizes. A lot of my classes will be split up so instead of Tuesdays, Thursdays, I might just be coming in on Tuesdays with half the class rather than the full class."

The university said it will also be messaging students in busy areas on campus via the UCF Mobile App to remind them to be cautious.

