UCF students raise over $800,000 to benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

UCF students had a virtual celebration after reaching a big goal for Arnold Palmer Hospital.

More than 2,000 students raised $865,598 in the past year to benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The money was raised as part of Knight-Thon, UCF's largest student-run philanthropy.

The annual campaign typically ends with students staying on their feet for 20 hours to celebrate their fundraising efforts, but this year's traditional dance marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although, that didn't stop them.

Through social media, students were able to break out into dance every hour from the safety of their own homes and hear from children who have benefited from fundraising efforts like theirs.