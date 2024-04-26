Israel-Gaza protests: UCF students join nationwide collegiate pro-Palestine demonstrations

Protests in solidarity with Gaza and those who are pro-Israel are taking place at college campuses from coast to coast, including the University of Central Florida.

"Free, free Palestine," shouted students at Friday's pro-Gaza demonstration.

Organizers say they're calling for help for those suffering in Gaza. They're also demanding U.S. colleges and universities to divest in companies with ties to Israel. At least 150 students showed up.

"This is a reaction to a crisis. When people see a crisis, they mobilize," said Liam Gundy, senior.

"Can't stay quiet in the face of injustice," said Fabian Ramirez, senior.

The group heard from several student speakers before marching along campus.

Several yards away, a pro-Israel group held a counter-protest. Close to 50 students gathered.

"Making the students on campus know they do have a space here. Even if they disagree with them. Allowed to be proud of who they are," said Madeline Delia.

At least 70 UCF Campus Police Officers and other law enforcement stood as buffers between both groups.

Digital signs posted around UCF alert students that camping is not allowed, as we've seen at pro-Palestine demonstrations across the country.

Most recently at Emory University in Atlanta and Columbia University, which sparked the recent collegiate movement.

Students at the pro-Palestine demonstration at UCF say they had no plans to set up an encampment. However, they say they stand in solidarity with other student protests and plan to continue using their voices.

"A call to action, to the student body, to the staff on this campus," said one speaker during the Pro-Gaza demonstrations.

UCF Police confirmed both campus police and other law enforcement were present on campus.

In a statement, UCF said: "UCF is a public university that values the free exchange of ideas and the expression of different viewpoints. All members of the UCF community and campus visitors alike have the right to express their beliefs without violence or disruption, subject to the rules and regulations of the university and state and federal laws."