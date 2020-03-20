UCF student, military contract worker test positive for COVID-19

article

The University of Central Florida says a student and worker tested positive for COVID-19.

At UCF, COVID-19 cleared the university's main campus.

Only small groups of people were on campus after a student and military contractor tested positive for the coronavirus.

UCF employee Patti Colyer said, "The shock value hits. You’re like 'Wow'. We’re not protected. We’re washing our hands. We’re staying away. It’s still coming in."

UCF student Mario Knowles said, "Just heard he tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s crazy cause I didn’t think it would be on campus."



UCF wouldn’t say which building the student was in, but a spokesperson tells FOX 35 News that the student developed symptoms on March 6.

He’s been off campus since March 9, according to campus officials.

They said he’s recovering away from campus.

Students started online courses this week.

Mario says, "It’s not much of a difference."

UCF employee Rodrigo Lenartowicz said, "People are just afraid. You don’t know."

And, in the Partnership IV building off Central Florida Research Parkway, a military contractor also tested positive for the virus.

Colleagues also submitted tests.

While a small number of UCF Institute for Simulation and Training employees work in the same building, they don’t think they had contact with the infected employee.

Partnership IV will be closed for two weeks following decontamination.

UCF says it also sanitizing the student's classrooms and dorm.

Rodrigo says, "The maintenance crew has done all the doorknobs [and] light switches."

As everyone on campus continues to take precautions, they hope those infected will be OK.

Mario says, "It’s crazy you gotta take precautions."

Patti Colyer says, "We feel confident we’ll be OK."