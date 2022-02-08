UCF Police: multiple catalytic converters stolen from cars on main campus

article

The UCF Police Department said at least four people have reported their catalytic converters were stolen on the university's main campus.

According to UCFPD, the thefts of cars have been similar to activity reported off campus in Orange County.

"Thieves likely crawl under vehicles and use basic tools to obtain converters. Police ask that the university community remain alert for this type of activity in parking lots and garages and call 911 immediately if it is observed," the department tweeted.

Officers said the department is pursuing all leads and will have its 24/7 patrol of UCF's campuses.

If you are a victim, you are urged to call UCF police at 407-823-1200 or text 407-823-6868.

