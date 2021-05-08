UCF holds in-person graduations

article

Saturday was the third and final day of graduation proceedings at the University of Central Florida. Commencement exercises were held in the basketball arena.

"I'm really excited!" said Suriah Ramnarain, a newly-minted UCF graduate.

They held three graduation ceremonies Saturday, spread out across the morning and afternoon. These were in-person events, but with plenty of room for social distancing and everyone had to wear a mask.

"I'm really glad our campus takes all this seriously because I feel so safe here," said graduate Bailey Moroney.

Students from UCF's med school, education, and health sciences programs graduated, along with doctoral students. All students and guests had to RSVP back in March for their tickets.

They say they're happy the school is taking the proper precautions for them to graduate in-person.

"It's a nice turn-around, showing that COVID might be over really soon," said graduating senior Harris Alam.

In all, more than 8,900 degrees were handed out to graduates across the three-day commencement period.