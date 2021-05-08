SpaceX to launch 27th batch of Starlink satellites on Sunday morning

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set for blast off early Sunday morning, sending another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:42 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 9 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If the launch doesn't happen as planned, there is a backup opportunity on Monday, May 10 at 2:21 a.m. ET.

The mission is sending up another 60 Starlink satellites, joining more than 1,000 that have been launched already.

RELATED: PHOTOS: SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts back on Earth after splashdown

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

The plan is to eventually have thousands of the artificial satellites in orbit.

Advertisement

You can watch the launch when it happens on the FOX 35 News App.