Gus Malzahn, UCF Football head coach, resigns to join staff at Florida State: Reports

The University of Central Florida will be looking for a new head coach for its football team next season.

According to ESPN reports, Gus Malzahn is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State University.

The move comes after back to back struggling seasons for the Knights. The university later thanked Malzahn with a post on X.

In a statement to FOX 35 regarding hiring Malzahn as its next offensive coordinator, a spokesperson from Florida State said: "We have identified our next offensive coordinator and will have an official announcement once the hiring process is complete."

Malzahn coached four years at UCF and had a 28-24 win-loss record.

Malzahn previously coached at Arkansas State and Auburn before taking the same position with UCF in 2021.