UCF announces plans, precautions ahead of fall term

The University of Central Florida on Tuesday announced that its plans to return to pre-pandemic operations remain in place and are in alignment with directives from the State of Florida and Florida’s State University System.

The university said it is expecting students and staff to wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccine status. Vaccines are not required by the university is strongly advising that everyone gets vaccinated. Vaccines are available at no cost and by appointment or walk-up at Student Health Services.

Free testing for COVID-19 is available at Garage A for employees when you show your UCF ID. No appointment is needed and walk- or drive-ups are welcome. Additionally, genomic surveillance and wastewater testing will continue to be used to monitor for the presence of the coronavirus, helping to detect possible outbreaks and intervene to prevent further spread.

Increased cleaning and daily classroom disinfection will continue.

A COVID self-checker remains available in the UCF Mobile app and online and is strongly encouraged as a tool for symptom screening. To report that you or someone with whom you’ve had close contact has tested positive for COVID, stay home, avoid others and call the UCF COVID Line (407-823-2509).

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be asked to isolate, and those who are unvaccinated and are exposed to someone who has tested positive will be asked to quarantine away from UCF.

In-person meetings and events are allowed at this time, though individual supervisors and organizers have discretion as to the best format for their meetings, including hybrid meetings with an online option.