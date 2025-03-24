Will Florida mom, boyfriend face new charges after 10-year-old boy dies from alleged abuse?

The Brief A mother and her boyfriend will appear before a Lake County judge on Monday morning, following the death of a 10-year-old boy who suffered alleged abuse and neglect. The couple, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are currently facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of Xavier Williams and his 9-year-old brother, which include aggravated child abuse, officials said. Authorities said they are working to enhance their charges following Williams' death.



A Florida woman and her boyfriend are expected to appear before a Lake County judge Monday morning following the death of her son, who died after allegedly suffering severe abuse and neglect.

Police detectives and the State Attorney's Office are working to enhance the couple's charges after 10-year-old Xavier Williams died Friday night after spending weeks fighting for his life in a local hospital.

The boy's mother – Kimberley Mills, 37, – and her boyfriend – 36-year-old Andre Walker – are already facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of Xavier and his 9-year-old brother, which include aggravated child abuse, officials said.

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

What happened?

The backstory:

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, Mills and Walker brought the 10-year-old boy to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors immediately noticed he had numerous bruises and burn marks in various stages of healing, investigators said.

Police said Walker immediately left and Mills left the hospital briefly once she learned law enforcement had been contacted. She later came back with the boy's 9-year-old brother.

Investigators suspected the boy was a victim of abuse. Police said a search warrant was executed at the home that painted a picture of the alleged abuse the boy went through.

Photo of Xavier Williams (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

The boy’s life was marked by unimaginable suffering, detectives said. They were able to uncover information about alleged abuse that was shared by the younger brother.

Suspected abuse involved a ladder, weight, tape, and wire

Through a search of the boys' home, officers discovered multiple tools used in the suspected abuse, including a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight, duct tape and thick insulated copper wire.

Police alleged the 10-year-old boy was restrained and had a 10-pound weight repeatedly dropped onto his stomach. "His hands were bound above his head, leaving him defenseless," police said in a news release.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos released by the Tavares Police Department show the alleged evidence found at a home where two boys were abused and "tortured," police say. (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

Detectives also found a thick-insulated copper wire, which was allegedly used to "inflict harm" on both boys, police said. A sweatshirt and sweatpants were also found with duct tape wrapped around the arms and ankles, police said, suspected of being what the boy wore when he was being "tortured."

Who are the suspects?

Kimberley Mills, the mother of the two boys, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of both boys.

These were the charges prior to Xavier's death, but authorities anticipate that charges will be enhanced.

Kimberley Mills

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of child neglect

One count of tampering with evidence

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

Booking photo of Kimberley Mills (Credit: Lake County jail)

Andre Walker

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

One count of tampering with evidence

Booking photo of Andre Walker (Credit: Lake County jail)

Officers said both Mills and Walker had refused to cooperate with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the timeline of the alleged abuse and the exact circumstances of the child's death remain under investigation.

'Child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering'

What they're saying:

Tavares Police Department announced the boy's death in a news release on Friday, describing the child as "a victim of unimaginable abuse and neglect at the hands of those who were meant to care for him."

The release continued, "This innocent child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community."

The department’s statement also extended condolences to those mourning the child’s loss.

Police then gave an updated statement on Saturday: "Our department has been unwavering in our efforts from the very beginning. This little boy showed incredible courage and strength, holding on for as long as he could. His bravery and spirit have deeply touched us all. Though his loss is immeasurable, we will carry his memory with us as we continue to fight for a swift and just resolution for him and his brother. We humbly ask that you keep his younger brother, father, extended family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. Together, we will stand strong, united by his legacy and inspired by his strength."

