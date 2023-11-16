Uber welcomes back affordable feature in Orlando to help users save up to 20% on rides

Uber is bringing back a "rider favorite."

UberX Share is now available in Orlando starting Thursday, a spokesperson for the rideshare company told FOX 35 News.

UberX Share lets riders choose a "more affordable" option and allows them to save more if they find a co-rider along your route. If you're matched with a rider along the way, you can save up to 20% off the total fare, Uber said.

For those who use this feature, Uber said it'll add no more than 8 minutes to your trip, on average.

"By helping to match more people in fewer cars faster, we can help cut gas use, vehicle-miles and emissions per passenger, and make transportation more affordable," the company said.

Photo: Uber

The "reimagined shared rides" feature was also launched in Gainesville on Thursday, as well as other cities in the U.S. like Boston, Denver and New Orleans.

The feature has already been in use in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and more.