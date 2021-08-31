Uber driver pistol-whipped in carjacking that led to wild chase, deputies say

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of dragging an Uber driver from her car and pistol-whipping her before taking off in the vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect, Jonquayvias Davon Givens-Moore, summoned the victim to the 500 block of Tower Road (SW 75th Street) for a ride on Monday, just before 5 p.m.

Deputies said they located the stolen vehicle traveling near West Newberry Road and Tower Road. A pursuit began which continued onto Interstate 75 heading south.

The pursuit finally ended in Micanopy (Exit 374) when Givens-Moore tried to exit, lost control, and crashed into a ditch, they said.

Givens-Moore, 20, is charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $475,000 bond.

