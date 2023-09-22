UAW strike update: Orlando workers strike at Chrysler parts distribution center

The United Auto Workers union (UAW) expanded its strike efforts to 38 car manufacturing plants in 20 states – calling on employees to walk out, including at the Chrysler Orlando Parks Distribution Center on Friday.

SKYFOX video captured early Friday afternoon showed at least four people picketing outside the parts distribution center on Boggy Creek Road, southwest of Orlando International Airport.

The UAW said 13,000 workers have already walked out due to the strike – and that Friday's expansion would add approximately 5,600 more to the picket lines at plants in several cities, including Denver, Chicago, Los Angelos, Portland, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Boston, and many others.

The UAW launched its strike against the three major Detroit automakers (commonly know as the "Big Three") – Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis – last week after negotiations with the union failed by the set deadline. The union is looking for several additions in its contract, including pay increases, job security amid layoffs, cost of living adjustments (COLA),

"As you know, we gave our Members Demands to the company two months ago. They wasted a whole month failing to respond. But there has been movement. In particular, we’ve made real progress at Ford. We’re not there yet, but I want you to see the direction that Ford is going, and what we think that means for our contract fight," UAW President Shawn Fain said in prepared remarks, according to a UAW news release.

"We question whether the union’s leadership has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner. They seem more concerned about pursuing their own political agendas than negotiating in the best interests of our employees and the sustainability of our U.S. operations given the market’s fierce competition," Stellantis said in a statement.

The UAW said it had made progress in negotiations with Ford, but was still in talks with them. It expanded the strike to put more pressure on General Motors and Stellantis, the UAW said.