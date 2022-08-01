U.S. Space Force to launch sixth missile detection rocket to space on Thursday

The U.S. Space Force is set to launch its sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO 6) missile detection satellite into space on Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V 421 rocket will lift the satellite into orbit at 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, according to ULA's website.

The satellite has "powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors" to "detect missile launches, support ballistic missile defense, expand technical intelligence gathering and bolster situational awareness on the battlefield," according to its website.

It is the sixth and final satellite part of the SBIRS constellation to be launched, according to Space Command. A new system – Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (NGG) system – will eventually replace SBIRS satellites.

A livestream will begin 20 minutes prior to the launch.