Sumter County deputies investigate murder of 2 Wildwood teens

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of two teenagers found shot to death in Wildwood.

According to detectives, Prestin Nixon, 16, and Isaiah Nelson, 17, were found on the ground along County Road 219 around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Detectives released the 911 call made when the bodies were discovered.

"I pray for their souls," the caller said. "I can’t believe this. I never thought I was going to find something like this here."

The caller also said on the call that the teens seem to have been dead for a while when they were found.

"This is a tragedy and it has deeply impacted our community we believe at this time that both victims may have known their assailant," Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jon Galvin said.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the murders.

"These two young men have been robbed of their chance to live their lives having been senselessly taken from their families," Captain Galvin said.

Detectives said that Isaiah was a student at Wildwood High/Middle school up until last year. Grief counselors will be at the school.

If you know anything about these homicides, you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.