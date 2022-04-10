Expand / Collapse search

Two teen girls shot in drive-by shooting, Orlando Police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after two teen girls were shot during a drive-by shooting on Saturday night. 

Officers responded to Gilman Circle in Orlando just before 9:30pm. Investigators say a group of juveniles were standing on the corner of South Fanfair Ave and Gilman Circle when they were shot at from a silver sedan. 

The occupants of the vehicle discharged multiple rounds, according to officials, striking the 13-year-old and 14-year-old females.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. 

Police continue to investigate and search for the suspects. 