Two teen girls shot in drive-by shooting, Orlando Police say

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after two teen girls were shot during a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Gilman Circle in Orlando just before 9:30pm. Investigators say a group of juveniles were standing on the corner of South Fanfair Ave and Gilman Circle when they were shot at from a silver sedan.

The occupants of the vehicle discharged multiple rounds, according to officials, striking the 13-year-old and 14-year-old females.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Police continue to investigate and search for the suspects.