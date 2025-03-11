Two Taylor High School students arrested for threats to kill in Volusia County

article

The Brief Two Taylor High School students were arrested for making written threats to kill in a group chat, prompting an investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Although no weapons were found, the threats remain felony offenses under Florida law.



Two Taylor High School students were arrested Tuesday morning after making written threats to kill in a group chat, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Threats to kill

What we know:

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody after deputies received multiple FortifyFL tips overnight regarding their comments. The 17-year-old allegedly stated he was bringing an AK-47 to school, while the 16-year-old wrote, "let's kill" another student. The target of their threats is a student at DeLand High School.

Deputies investigated and confirmed that the 17-year-old does not have access to an AK-47 or any other firearms. However, under Florida law, making written threats to kill is a felony offense.

Authorities said the dispute stemmed from an issue involving a female friend. Both suspects were transported to the Volusia County Juvenile Detention Center.

A video of the arrest has been obtained, but due to their status as minors, their faces will be blurred before any public release.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office urges students and parents to take threats seriously and to report any suspicious activity through FortifyFL or local law enforcement.

