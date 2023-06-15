Two of the world's best nude beaches are right here in Florida: report
MIAMI, Fla. - Looking to shed your inhibitions and embrace the freedom of a nude beach? You don't need to travel far if you live in Florida.
A new report from British swimwear brand Pour Moi revealed the top nude beaches in the world – and two of them can be found right here in the Sunshine State. While Brazil, Greece and Spain might immediately come to mind, the No. 1 nude beach in the world is actually in Miami. The second-best can be found in Brevard County at Playalinda Beach.
Is it really legal to be nude on Haulover Beach?
Haulover Beach Park has a 0.4-mile-long nude stretch of beach along the shoreline for those who dare to go bare. The nude beach is only a small portion of the entire park, but 66-85% of visitors opt to use it, according to the beach's website.
You won't want to stray from this area if you choose to forego your swimsuit, though, since nudity is only legal on the clearly-identified portions of the park.
The website also stresses the importance between being nude and being lewd. "People conducting themselves in a lewd manner WILL be arrested by the police, and face very serious legal penalties," the beach wrote on its site.
Playalinda is the Space Coast's only clothing-optional beach
At Playalinda Beach, you can bare it all – as long as you're in the right section.
Naturalists, according to the Space Coast's tourism site, are only allowed to enter the beach through entrance/crossing 13, which is accessible through parking lot 13. " It is very easy to avoid or experience this area of Playalinda Beach," according to VisitSpaceCoast.com.
Other nude beaches in Florida
While they might not have been ranked among the best in the world, Florida is home to a handful of nude beaches.
In addition to Haulover and Playalinda, you can bare it all at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County or Apollo Beach in Volusia County.
Is public nudity legal in Florida?
While nudity in clearly sanctioned areas of certain beaches in Florida is OK, indecent exposure and lewdness aren't. According to Florida Statutes Section 800.03, this is what constitutes as indecent exposure and lewdness:
- Exposing or exhibiting his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner; or
- Being naked in public in a vulgar or indecent manner
Violations are considered first-degree misdemeanors for first-time offenders.
The best nude beaches in the world: report
Here's a look at the best nude beaches in the world, according to Pour Moi.
- Haulover Beach Park, Miami
- Praia de Tambaba, Brazil
- Red Beach, Greece
- Patara Beach, Turkey
- Playa de los Muertos, Spain
- Playa Zipolite, Mexico
- Es Trenc, Spain
- Praia do Abrico, Brazil
- Banana Beach, Greece
- Paradise Beach, Greece
The list was compiled using analyzing Google review data. You can check out the full report here.