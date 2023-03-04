These 2 Florida beaches rank as the best in the U.S.

As we inch closer and closer to beach season, it may be a good idea to start your list of beaches to visit this summer. If you want to visit the best of the best, Tripadvisor recently ranked the best beaches in the U.S. in 2023.

The report analyzed millions of reviews from travelers around the globe who visited beaches over the last 12 months. For those who are local to Florida, at least two beaches made the top ten list.

Coming in at number one is Ka'anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii. This spot climbed 16 spots to make it to the Number one spot since last year.

Regarding Florida, Siesta Beach took the crown as the second-best beach in the U.S. According to Tripadvisor, "Siesta Beach is a great spot for a lazy and relaxing day in the sun." The beach is rated 4.5 stars out of five.

Henderson Beach State Park in Destin ranked as the sixth-best beach. There is a $6 fee per vehicle and the park is open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. until sundown. The beach is anchored by 30-foot, "snow-white sand dunes," allowing beach goers to bask in the warm gulf ocean waters.

There are also campgrounds, nature trails, wildlife viewing, and wedding venues available to the public —amongst other things.

Here's a full list of the top ten beaches in the U.S.