This is the most fun state in the US, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking for an adventure-packed getaway, you might not have to travel too far if you live in Florida. 

A new study from WalletHub revealed the most fun states in the U.S. where "fun is not just an option, but also a way of life." The financial site compiled its list by analyzing two key categories: "entertainment and recreation" and "nightlife." That includes factors like restaurants, attractions, amusement parks, golf courses, arcades, beaches, music festivals and casinos. 

While it might seem like Florida is tough to beat in this case, it's actually not ranked No. 1. The most fun state in the country is California, according to the study. Florida comes in at a close second. 

The most fun states to visit in the U.S. 

Here's a look at the most fun states in America, according to WalletHub: 

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Texas
  8. Washington
  9. Minnesota
  10. Louisiana

Check out the full report from WalletHub here

Florida's top attractions

Here's a look at the top attractions in Florida, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
  2. Universal's Islands of Adventure
  3. Magic Kingdom
  4. Discovery Cove
  5. Kennedy Space Center
  6. Siesta Beach
  7. Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum
  8. Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory
  9. Animal Kingdom
  10. Hollywood Beach

That report, plus more popular tourist attractions in the Sunshine State, can be found here