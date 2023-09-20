Expand / Collapse search

Two more Neo-Nazi demonstrators arrested after hanging antisemitic banners over I-4 in Florida: FDLE

By FOX 35 News Staff
Neo-Nazi demonstrators have violent pasts

A man accused of hanging antisemitic banners over a bridge in Orlando, which violates a new Florida law, once killed another man and shot two others, according to court documents. Anthony Altick, 36, is facing a criminal mischief charge after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) say he helped hang those banners on June 10 from the Daryl Carter Parkway overpass above Interstate 4. FDLE used a video posted online by a neo-Nazi group as the basis for his arrest and the agency’s cases against three others, including Jason Brown. He was arrested last week while on probation for domestic violence. And like Brown, FOX 35 has learned Altick is no stranger to law enforcement.

Two more Neo-Nazi demonstrators who are accused of hanging antisemitic banners over I-4 in Orlando were arrested, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday. 

Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, were arrested along with two others after the group hung antisemitic hate banners along the Darryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando, the FDLE said. 

The arrests come after Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 earlier this year prohibiting individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission. 

Man accused of hanging swastika flags

An apparent neo-Nazi demonstrator has been arrested for hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners along a bridge on Interstate-4 in Orlando, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Last week, 48-year-old Jason Brown of Cape Canaveral was the first suspect to be arrested in the June 10 incident. On Monday, the second suspect, Anthony Altick, 36, was arrested for violating the newly enacted law. 

FDLE said on June 10, the suspects placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission. The banners had swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4. 

Murray and Rains were charged with criminal mischief, according to FDLE. 