Two men arrested in alleged murder of man near Bravo Supermarket in Orlando, deputies say

article

Authorities arrested two men allegedly connected to the murder of Joseph Lee Rohl, who was found seriously hurt earlier this week near the Bravo Supermarkets plaza in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Orange County deputies responded to the plaza on July 21, 2022, after receiving an emergency call and found Rohl injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Brandon Griffin, 29, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, kidnappings, and accessory after the fact. Authorities did not release any further details on how the two were found, their potential connection to Rohl, or the circumstances of Rohl's death. Cause of death was also not released.

Deputies shared surveillance video earlier this week that showed a group of people at the plaza – and one person who appeared to be on the ground. None of the people were named persons of interest or suspects, but deputies did ask for the public's help in identifying them. It's unclear if the two men arrested were in that surveillance video.