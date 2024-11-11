Expand / Collapse search

Two injured in tent fire near John Young Parkway, according to officials

By
Published  November 11, 2024 6:28am EST
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a fire that seriously injured two people in a wooded area near Michigan Court and John Young Parkway early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3 a.m. and found a tent that had been intentionally set on fire, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. 

No further details have been released as the investigation remains active.