2 UCF fraternities close university chapters amid alleged hazing investigations

The Brief Two UCF fraternities, Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon, have closed their campus chapters following hazing investigations, though no criminal charges were filed due to uncooperative victims. UCF officials say the closures were coordinated with national leadership and could allow for a future return based on accountability and reform.



Two UCF fraternities have closed their chapters following a suspension due to hazing allegations, according to Adrienne Frame, the UCF Vice President for Student Success and Well-Being.

Fraternities suspended after hazing allegations

The backstory:

In early March, the University of Central Florida suspended two fraternities amid hazing investigations: Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon. UCF police investigated both organizations, with Sigma Chi facing additional allegations of a hit-and-run incident and Delta Upsilon’s investigation involving alleged hazing with a risk of injury or death.

These suspensions came just one month after another UCF fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, was suspended for alleged antisemitism.

"Hazing has no place at UCF"

What we know:

In a message shared with the UCF Greek community on Monday, Frame states that the decision for the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon chapters to close came after UCF leadership worked closely with each chapter’s headquarters.

"UCF leadership have been working closely with each chapter’s headquarters to keep them informed and to collaborate on meaningful steps toward accountability. In accordance with their headquarters’ internal processes, Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon have closed their UCF chapters", the message stated.

According to UCF Police, no criminal charges were made during their investigation due to the lack of cooperating victims.

UCF also shared that the individual members of these chapters who are believed to have participated in the alleged hazing activities are subject to the individual student conduct process, as outlined in the university's "Golden Rule". Their memberships are also being reviewed by the national organizations.

"Hazing has no place at UCF and in Greek life — it undermines the values of scholarship, ethical leadership, service, and community that Greek chapters are meant to uphold", the message reads.

Big picture view:

Hazing remains a serious issue at colleges nationwide, often leading to injuries, deaths, or legal consequences.

UCF's recent string of fraternity suspensions and now closures highlights the university's increased scrutiny of Greek life and raises broader concerns about campus safety and fraternity culture.

Can these fraternities return to UCF?

What's next:

"The national chapters’ efforts to do the right thing shows a level of integrity that we hope will serve as an example to others. It also establishes a pathway toward an eventual return to UCF for these organizations built on a foundation of leadership and values", according to the message.

