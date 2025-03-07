UCF suspends 2 fraternities amid hazing, hit-and-run allegations

The Brief UCF suspended fraternities Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon amid hazing investigations, with Sigma Chi also facing a hit-and-run allegation. The suspensions follow last month’s action against Phi Gamma Delta for alleged antisemitism. UCF police continue investigating as concerns over fraternity misconduct grow.



UCF suspended two fraternities amid hazing investigations, with one of the two also facing a hit-and-run allegation.

Suspensions come a month after alleged antisemitism

What we know:

Two fraternities at the University of Central Florida, Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon, have been suspended due to allegations of hazing. UCF police are investigating both organizations, with Sigma Chi facing additional allegations of a hit-and-run incident. Delta Upsilon’s investigation involves alleged hazing with a risk of injury or death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the specific incidents that led to the investigations or whether any individuals have been charged. It is also unclear how long the suspensions will last or what disciplinary actions the fraternities may face.

The backstory:

These suspensions come just one month after another UCF fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, was suspended for alleged antisemitism. The university has a history of addressing fraternity misconduct, and this latest development adds to growing concerns about a hazing culture on campus.

Big picture view:

Hazing remains a serious issue at colleges nationwide, often leading to injuries, deaths, or legal consequences. UCF's recent string of fraternity suspensions highlights the university's increased scrutiny of Greek life and raises broader concerns about campus safety and fraternity culture.

What they're saying:

UCF officials have not yet provided a public statement regarding the suspensions, but the police crime log lists the active investigations. The university is expected to take further action as more details emerge.

