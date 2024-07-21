Woman found dead after domestic shooting in Orange County, deputies say

A woman was found dead in an Orange County home early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around midnight, deputies responded to the 9100 block of Waverly Walk Drive regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man and a woman in their 30s who had both been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, who appeared to sustain a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The incident is domestic in nature and there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



