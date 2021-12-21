Baby Jesus statues stolen, Christmas display damaged in Oviedo

Someone took a Baby Jesus statue from two homes in Seminole County and destroyed another Christmas display at a third home, according to Oviedo Police.

Two homes had the statues taken from their nativity scene overnight Sunday near McKinnon Ave. and Neely St.

"I understand kids being kids, but stealing something like that is a little more personal. It doesn’t ruin our Christmas," said Dave Cominski who is keeping his spirits high after his statue was stolen.

"If they have it we’d like to see it back, no personal feelings, not harm, just bring it back, but if not our faith remains, and we'll still go on," he continued.

The Grinch didn't stop there, as a third home was hit. The homeowner there says the person destroyed their homemade gingerbread holiday model display. The festive display is very intricate in detail and the homeowner says it took her 80 hours to make.

"They were cold and heartless," said Cheryl Keller. "Especially this time of year after everything that everyone’s been through for the past year."

Cominski says he won't let this theft take away from the meaning of Christmas.

"It’s only a statue," he said. "They can take a statue, or a building, but it doesn’t take our spirit."

Oviedo Police are looking for the suspect and if you have any information, call the police.

