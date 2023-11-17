Two arrested after crashing Dodge Charger, minutes after breaking into Florida BMW dealership, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Tampa teen and Orlando woman are facing grand theft charges after crashing a car while fleeing from police in Sarasota on Tuesday, deputies said.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 14, a deputy saw a gray Dodge Charge with its light off traveling at a high rate of speed on Clark Road.

As the deputy pursued the car, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a nearby BMW dealership reporting that three people broke into the store and tried to steal a white Dodge Charger from the car lot, a press release shows.

The deputy terminated the chase due to dangerous speeds.

A short time later, a car crash involving a gray Dodge Charger was reported on I-75 north of Clark Road. The caller said they saw several people fleeing the scene.

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Payton Robinson, of Tampa, and Haley Aldridge, 20, of Orlando were apprehended.

Both were charged with grand theft and Aldrige was additionally charged with violating probation from a previous robbery charge in Florida.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said because Dodge Challengers and Chargers will no longer be manufactured – their parts are more valuable.

The stolen vehicles are rarely recovered.