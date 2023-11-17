Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested after crashing Dodge Charger, minutes after breaking into Florida BMW dealership, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
A Tampa teen and Orlando woman are facing grand theft charges after crashing a car while fleeing from police in Sarasota on Tuesday, deputies said. 

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 14, a deputy saw a gray Dodge Charge with its light off traveling at a high rate of speed on Clark Road. 

As the deputy pursued the car, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a nearby BMW dealership reporting that three people broke into the store and tried to steal a white Dodge Charger from the car lot, a press release shows. 

The deputy terminated the chase due to dangerous speeds. 

A short time later, a car crash involving a gray Dodge Charger was reported on I-75 north of Clark Road. The caller said they saw several people fleeing the scene. 

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Payton Robinson, of Tampa, and Haley Aldridge, 20, of Orlando were apprehended. 

Both were charged with grand theft and Aldrige was additionally charged with violating probation from a previous robbery charge in Florida. 

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said because Dodge Challengers and Chargers will no longer be manufactured – their parts are more valuable. 

The stolen vehicles are rarely recovered. 