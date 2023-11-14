Man shot in the leg drove himself to Orlando hospital after argument while gambling, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man who was shot during an argument while gambling drove himself to the hospital on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the area of Alafaya Trail shortly before 10 p.m., deputies said.

The man was gambling when he got into an argument with someone and was shot in the leg, deputies said.

He transported himself to the hospital and was "not cooperative beyond that," according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.