Trump administration pushes for new oil drilling off the coasts of Florida, California coasts

The Brief Trump’s administration is moving to open new offshore drilling off California, Florida and Alaska for the first time in decades. The plan has drawn bipartisan backlash over threats to coastal economies, ecosystems and military operations. Supporters say it will strengthen U.S. "energy dominance" and boost fossil fuel production.



The Trump administration’s decision to open new offshore drilling areas has reignited long-running political, economic and environmental conflicts.

The plan marks a sweeping shift back toward fossil fuel expansion and away from renewable energy development halted under Trump’s second-term policies.

What we know:

The administration announced plans for new oil drilling off the California and Florida coasts for the first time in decades, part of a broader push to expand U.S. fossil fuel production.

The proposal includes six offshore lease sales near California, new leases in a South-Central Gulf region off Florida, and more than 20 lease sales off Alaska, including the High Arctic.

The move accompanies a wider rollback of Biden-era climate policies, including canceling clean-energy grants and reversing offshore wind approvals.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly any new drilling could begin, given legal challenges that are almost certain, environmental reviews that could take years, and potential congressional attempts—especially from Florida lawmakers—to block specific leasing areas.

It is also unknown how much oil these proposed areas might ultimately yield or whether industry enthusiasm will persist amid fluctuating market conditions. The long-term environmental and economic impacts on states reliant on coastal tourism remain uncertain.

The backstory:

Federal waters off the eastern Gulf have been closed to drilling since 1995, in part because of spill risks that could threaten Florida’s tourism economy.

California has a history of offshore drilling, but no new federal leases have been issued there since the mid-1980s, largely due to environmental backlash dating to the catastrophic 1969 Santa Barbara spill.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Trump’s second-term agenda has centered on what he calls "energy dominance," shifting sharply away from Biden’s climate-focused policies and heavily promoting oil, gas and coal development over renewables.

Big picture view:

The new drilling plan sits at the intersection of national energy strategy, state-level environmental politics, coastal tourism economies, and military readiness in the Gulf. It advances Trump’s goal of increasing fossil fuel production while placing renewed pressure on states that have long fought to restrict offshore drilling.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

For coastal communities in California, Alaska and Florida, the proposal revives fears of spills, economic harm and damage to marine ecosystems. Industry groups see it instead as a long-awaited opening of resource-rich coastal regions.

Timeline:

The proposed lease sales would occur between 2027 and 2030. Trump reversed Biden’s offshore drilling limits on his first day of his second term, setting the stage for this plan.

Florida and California officials are preparing new legislation and potential legal actions now, while Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized that any oil from these leases would likely take years to reach markets.