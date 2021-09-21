Tropics remain active as forecasters track 4 systems in the Atlantic

As four systems churn in the Atlantic, Florida remains in the clear -- for now.

TROPICAL STORM PETER

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Peter is passing north of the Virgin Islands.

"On the forecast track, the center of Peter will pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today," the National Hurricane Center said. "Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days."

TROPICAL STORM ROSE

Forecasters say Rose is beginning to weaken. A slower northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days followed by a turn to the north. Continued slow weakening is expected during the next few days.

OTHER SYSTEMS

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping track of a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Sam.

Another non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said. However, the system is expected to turn northward back over cooler waters this weekend, which should end its chances of becoming a subtropical storm.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.



